RCIPS 2018 Holiday Safety Campaign gets up and running

December 6, 2018
Caroline James
The RCIPS 2018 Holiday Safety Campaign was under way again on Thursday (6 December) and they have already stepped-up their traffic stops.

The police have made seven DUI arrests since the beginning of December. But as Police Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery explained, other issues can earn you a ticket, too:

“During that time, we issued 26 tickets for tint, and 39 other tickets as well as twelve persons for prosecution for offences like no insurance, no driver’s licence, no certificate of road worthiness and we’ve arrested two persons for other traffic related offences,” Ms. Powery said.

Ms. Powery said if you see a police roadblock, please slow down as you approach.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

