RCIPS releases description of suspect in hit and run involving a cop

Still no headway in the investigation into last month’s hit and run incident involving a police officer.

On Monday (10 December) the RCIPS renewed its appeal for witnesses to come forward with information about the incident.

The hit and run occurred on 16 November in West Bay.

Police said an on-duty officer in uniform was struck by a vehicle that refused to pass through a traffic stop and be checked.

Police have released a description of the suspect and the car.

The vehicle is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Honda.

Police also said the driver of the vehicle was a male. He is brown complexion with shoulder length hair that was pulled back into a ponytail at the time of the incident.

The incident is being investigated by officers in West Bay.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact PS Laing-Hall at 925-6038 or contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via their website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

