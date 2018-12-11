Rugby: Iguanas win fourth straight Charity Shield

Men’s Rugby 15s season is off and running.

Make it four in a row for the John Doak Iguanas as they knocked off the Advance Fire & Plumbing Buccaneers 31-15 Saturday (8 December) in the Cayman Rugby & Football Union (CRFU) 2018 Charity Shield.

CRFU Player of the Year Craig Saunders struck a penalty to put the Iguanas ahead 3-0. Later on, newcomer Grabe Van Huysteen picked up a deflected kicked for a try, extending the Iguanas lead to 10-0. On the line out, James Macfee’s try extended to 17-3 before half.

In the second half, Bucs Dow Travers took the ground pass and plunged in for a try to cut the lead to 17-8.

Iguanas Peter De Vere punched in a quick tap penalty to extend the lead to 24-8. Later in the game, Bucs captain Mike Luxton won a penalty try, taking it in for 24-15, A late score from Iguanas Christof du Toit sealed the 31-15 victory.

“It was really hard fought game, it was terribly hot,” said Saunders. “I feel we have been terribly fortunate to get the players we’ve gotten in the draft. We’ve carried it through from last season, so it’s very good to get another piece of silverware to get the season started on the right foot.”

In the Charity Spoon, the Queensgate Pigs Trotters beat Fidelity Cayman Storm 26-17.

