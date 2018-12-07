Sailing: Skippers set sail at Junior Olympic Regatta

Six sailors from the Cayman Islands Sailors Club (CISC) hit the waters 1st-2nd December for the Junior Olympic Festival Sailing Regatta at the United States Sailing Center in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Approximately 300 youth sailors hit the Martin County waters in challenging winds between 12-and-18 knots over 10 races. The team was led by 12-year old Jaspar Nielsen who finished 18th overall among 109 competitors in the Advanced Optimist Fleet.

In Green Fleet, three of Cayman’s sailors placed within the top 10. Among 82 sailors, the team was led by 9-year old Alex Charlton-Jones who placed 3rd overall. Ciara Murphy placed 6th as the top female in the fleet, while Kazimir Burt finished 10th overall. Allie Capasso was 21st, while Jayden Goddard placed 36th.

View all the results here.

Next up for Cayman’s optimist sailors is the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida 26th-30th December.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

