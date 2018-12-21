IDG
Secondary schools report finds quality of teaching, student achievement weak

December 20, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A report from the Office of Education Standards on government secondary schools finds that weakness in quality of teaching and student achievement remain. The report said these weaknesses are primarily in the areas of Maths, English, and Science.

The report noted that student behaviour had improved at all three government high schools since the 2014/15 baseline report.

Layman E. Scott High School in Cayman Brac received a ‘good’ rating in behaviour, with John Gray and Clifton Hunter high schools both taking home satisfactory marks.

Weak teaching stood out, especially in year eight and nine, said the report. While 36% of teacher evaluations were rated excellent or good, another 27%t were classified as weak, with variable teaching quality in core subjects like Maths, English, and Science.

The report revealed that while fire drills had been conducted with sufficient regularity at all three schools, Fire Service inspection reports had not been completed for some time.

An October 2017 inspection of Layman E. Scott High School identified infractions which have yet to be addressed, while John Gray and Clifton Hunter high schools have not received a comprehensive inspection within the last year.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

