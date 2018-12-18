IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Culture News

Seniors celebrate the season

December 18, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Hundreds of seniors gathered at the Pedro St James Castle courtyard Monday (17 December) for the 28th annual senior citizens Christmas party.

The gathering saw performances from various bands, plenty of food, distribution of gifts and much more. Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta helped host the event said the it continues to grow.

“Every year we have to keep pulling chairs out because we have so many friends that tell each other about it,” he said. “I love it. It’s a great community effort and I just wanted to sincerely thank all of our volunteers — The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens, our Savannah members — without them it would not be possible,” said Mr. DaCosta.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: