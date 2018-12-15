Sitting down with Santa

Tracking down Santa Claus – at this busy time of year – takes some doing, but Cayman 27 managed it on Thursday (13 December.)

On a short break from the North Pole to visit the children at Cayman’s Montessori School, we caught up with the big man in red and asked him how preparations were going just eleven days out from Christmas.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse,” Santa read to the assembled children.

You would assume Father Christmas would not have much time, with under a fortnight to go until 25 December, but he said visiting Cayman’s children was a priority.

And they were certainly pleased to see him; cries of “Santa!” rang out across the Montessori School.

He had this reminder for them and other children counting down to his arrival:

“We’re going to be ready,” he predicted.

“But we’re getting a lot of last minute requests. It’s important that the children send their letters to the mailbox at Camana Bay, the Santa Mail,” Mr. Claus advised.

He said preparations in the workshops at the North Pole were well underway.

“You should see those elves. They’re working so hard. In the workshop, there’s a lot of toys being made and you hear all kinds of whirling, wrapping and tapping,” Santa revealed.

He also let Cayamn 27 into a secret about what might be waiting under the tree this year…

“Lots of things are made out of wood this year. It’s really gone back retro,” he explained.

Now, everyone has their own traditions about what they should leave out for Santa and his reindeer. In a Cayman 27 exclusive, Santa set the record straight when it comes to exactly what he likes best:

“Well the reindeer like to eat the carrots, as you know… the carrots are a big treat for them. I like milk and cookies. My favourite kind of cookies are the kind the children make with their mums,” he confessed.

And the big question: what does the man of the moment want for Christmas?

Santa admitted he has not asked Mrs. Claus or the elves for anything at all.

“I don’t need much. I’m happy just the way I am. It’s wonderful to be the anonymous gift giver in the world. Ho Ho Ho!” he said.

Jolly old St. Nick also reminded people keep an eye out for a flash of green in the sky on 24 December because that is how they will know the elves have teleported all the gifts into his sleigh.

