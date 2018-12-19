IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Squash: Four-time national champion West tabbed as new Squash Club Manager

December 18, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The future of squash in Cayman will get first hand tutelage from one of the sport’s most experienced minds.

The South Sound Squash Club announced Thursday (13 December) that XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships silver medalist Marlene West will take over as Club Manager in the new year.

“Anyone that knows Marlene, knows that her drive, dedication and energy, both on and off the court is inspiring and infectious to those of us that have watched Marlene compete for more than two decades,” said Club President Dan McLean.

West is a four-time Cayman Islands Squash Association (CINSA) national women’s champion, mostly recently competing at the Central American and Caribbean Games where she won two bronze medals in doubles.

“I am excited and thrilled to take on this roll,” said West. “My main objective is to get as many people playing squash as possible in a encompassing community atmosphere. I want people to feel they have a place at the club, regardless of ability, age or size.”

West will work with CINSA Technical Director Marc Chaloner, who says her addition will be valuable to the sport’s landscape.

“I have known Marlene for many, many years and she is a great asset to Cayman Squash,” said Chaloner. “She has a wealth of knowledge and boundless enthusiasm which will benefit the squash scene tremendously. I am looking forward to working with her in her new role.”

The South Sound Squash Club, who works with CINSA in the development of Cayman’s youth national players, is said to be announcing ‘junior programme developments’ upon West’s arrival.

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

