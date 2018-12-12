IDG
Stabbing victim seeks help at West Bay police station, suspect held

December 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
One man remains in stable condition at the hospital and another in police custody on Tuesday (11 December) after a weekend stabbing in West Bay.
The incident happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. on Saturday (8 December.)
Police said an injured man went to the West Bay police station and reported that he had been stabbed multiple times.
He was taken to hospital by the emergency services.
Officers later arrested a 20-year-old West Bay man in connection with the incident.
Police said the men know each other.
The suspect was detained for suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed.
Police said the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

