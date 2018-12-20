Suspected gunshots fired after an altercation at WB Road bar

Police appeal for witnesses after reports of gunshots fired outside a West Bay Road bar.

According to a press release, an altercation outside a bar south of Seven-Mile Beach led to suspected gunshots.

Police did not name the bar but Cayman 27 understands it happened near the Jungle Bar.

Police said they received a report that a man brandished a firearm during an argument before fleeing the scene and authorities said gunshots had been heard at the location prior to the incident. The suspect is described as being of brown complexion, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

