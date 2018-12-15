Swimming: Caymanites pack Palms for ‘Holiday Synchro Show’

Cayman is officially filled with the synchro spirit.

Hundreds packed the Royal Palms Beach Club Thursday (13 December) for Caymanite Synchro’s ‘Holiday Synchro Show’.

In less than a year, the group known affectionately as the ‘Synchronites’ have nearly doubled in size.

Thursday’s performance featured 24 routines from 53 swimmers. Artistic Swimming Technical Director Alissa Moberg couldn’t have been happier.

“Last night’s holiday show was incredible,” said Moberg. “I was speechless looking out at the crowd of supporters and it was a bit overwhelming to see so many people there.”

After winning four medals in their debut performance at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, the programme has taken on a life of it’s own. Participation is at an all-time high. In June’s ‘Summer Sendoff’, artistic swimming featured just 29 performers. Moberg says the community has embraced her once small dream, now a reality.

“The community in Cayman is what coaches dream of,” said Moberg. “Encouraging, involved and enthusiastic.”

Moberg adds, the credit, however, is reserved for her swimmers.

“These kids work incredibly hard. Some training up to six times a week and getting to the pool before the sun comes up. They deserved to be celebrated last night. I’m so proud of what’s been built, and looking forward to big things on the horizon for synchro in Cayman.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

