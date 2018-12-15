IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Swimming: Caymanites pack Palms for ‘Holiday Synchro Show’

December 14, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman is officially filled with the synchro spirit.

Hundreds packed the Royal Palms Beach Club Thursday (13 December) for Caymanite Synchro’s ‘Holiday Synchro Show’.

In less than a year, the group known affectionately as the ‘Synchronites’ have nearly doubled in size.

Thursday’s performance featured 24 routines from 53 swimmers. Artistic Swimming Technical Director Alissa Moberg couldn’t have been happier.

“Last night’s holiday show was incredible,” said Moberg. “I was speechless looking out at the crowd of supporters and it was a bit overwhelming to see so many people there.”

After winning four medals in their debut performance at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, the programme has taken on a life of it’s own. Participation is at an all-time high. In June’s ‘Summer Sendoff’, artistic swimming featured just 29 performers. Moberg says the community has embraced her once small dream, now a reality.

“The community in Cayman is what coaches dream of,” said Moberg. “Encouraging, involved and enthusiastic.”

Moberg adds, the credit, however, is reserved for her swimmers.

“These kids work incredibly hard. Some training up to six times a week and getting to the pool before the sun comes up. They deserved to be celebrated last night. I’m so proud of what’s been built, and looking forward to big things on the horizon for synchro in Cayman.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
BritCay
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: