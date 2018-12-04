IDG
Swimming: John Gray makes it mark in third trip to ISSA Meet

December 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Five John Gray High School swimmers traveled to Jamaica 30 November for the 2018 Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) High School and Tertiary Meet held at  National Stadium Pool.

The groups top swimmer was Stingray Swim Club’s Abbygayle Freebourne.

Freebourne, 13, placed fourth overall in the backstroke (36.82) for girls 12 years of age and under.

Overall, John Gray High School finished 15th among twenty schools, with girls swimmers finishing 10th among team scores, while the boys finished ninth.

Cayman Islands Senior Swim Instructor Ryan Mushin said “this is our third time attending this meet. It’s a great meet for our kids because a lot of them starting swimming later. Abbygayle came through our Learn to Swim programme. A lot of them start swimming at an older age, and it’s tough for them to compete against kids who have swam 10 years, 3-4 times a week. This is kind of a level playing field.”

Freebourne, although she was pleased with her results, said her ultimate goal is to be one of Cayman’s national swimmers at the CARIFTA Championships.

“I felt happy about most of my performances. I felt I could have done better at the 200 Free. I could have stayed underwater longer. My major goals are to try and make times for CARIFTA. It would mean a lot to me, it’s been a dream of mine for two years.”

To view all of the results click below:

Complete Results – 2018 ISSA Swim Meet (1)

Team Scores – ISSA Swim Meet

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

