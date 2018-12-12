Swimming: Records smashed as CBAC wins 2018 Coconut Cup

Cayman’s amateur swimmers smashed 20 domestic records as Camana Bay Aquatic Club edged Stingray Swim Club to claim to win the 2018 Coconut Cup held 7-9 December at the Camana Bay Sports Complex.

CBAC’s 4869.5 points bested Stingray’s 4519.5 for first overall. Seven Mile Swimmers placed third (2255) while Darren Mew Sports & Fitness was fourth (85). Special Olympics placed fifth overall with 37 points.

Leading the way for CBAC was 12-year old Jillian Crooks, setting 12 new records for Girls 11-12 with six Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) records and six National records. Having already owned 6 of the 12 records, the Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout now lays claim to dual records in the 100 Free (1:00.04) and 50 Back (30:49) as well as the CIASA 2oo IM (2:30.38) and CIASA 200 Free (2:11.10) records.

“She’s a special kid,” said CBAC Coach Kirk Ermels. “She’s at a point in her career where she goes a best time, it’s a new record. She’s swimming phenomenally. More importantly, it couldn’t happen to a better kid. A really great person, and it’s really great to see.”

CBAC ‘s Sabine Ellison also swam to a new Senior Girls CIASA record in the 200 Breast (2:41.94), breaking her own record from February’s National Championships.

“A tremendous leader for our team,” said Ermels. “We can always count on her to do the right thing and step up when the moment is big.”

Stingray’s Elana Sinclair wowed the crowd with a new Senior Girls National and CIASA record in the 1500m Free, clocking in at 17:48.33.

“When I looked up at the clock and saw the time, I was a lot faster than I thought. I wanted to go 18 minutes, or sub-18 minutes,” said Sinclair. “To see 17:48 was quite something.”

Another meet standout was 14-year old Kyra Rabess. The Stingray up-and-comer set both National & CIASA age-division records in the Girls 13-14 50 Free (26.96) and 200 Free (2:10.27).

“The swimmers that broke records, and many more, have made an unbelievable commitment since August,” said Stingray Head Coach Dave Pursley. “It’s great to see it all come together with some incredible swims. We have greater perspective now moving forward, and will begin working towards our April meets.”

Stingray’s Stephanie Royston also set a CIASA record in the Girls 13-14 50 Fly (30.61).

View all the results (unofficial) here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

