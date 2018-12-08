Swimming: Synchronites impress Artistic Swimming Canada delegates

The region is reigning praise on the growth of artistic swimming in the Cayman Islands.

Cayman’s amateur artistic swimmers got first hand judging from two evaluators Wednesday (5 December) from Artistic Swimming Canada.

“The progression we’ve seen just in the past two years three years is incredible,” said Erika Lindner. The national judge, who also doubles as UANA’s General Secretary, added: “we don’t see that in a lot of clubs around the region, where swimmers progress that quickly.”

Leanne McDonnell, a national judge, says to average spectator, the sport can be deceiving.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” said McDonnell. “Synchronized Swimming is a very tough sport, it’s made to look easy, graceful, smiling, while you’re holding your breath for a minute.”

After a four-medal performance in their CARIFTA debut last year, Cayman’s artistic swimmers aren’t just making waves in their individual progress.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a new country start a programme,” said Lindner. “So when we heard that they started one several years ago, right away we contacted them to see if we could help them grow.”

Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association Technical Director Bailey Weathers says the duo’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time.

“It’s the starting point of our selection process for our artistic swimming,” said Weathers. “We are really looking forward to CARIFTA this year, for the girls, and for Nicholas, so it’s a great opportunity to get started in that direction.”

After a 90-minute session, and careful review, McDonnell cautioned, however, that a programme growing at rapid speed still needs to always focus on refining the fundamentals.

“Work with the basics, and build on the basics. Just the overall impression, adding difficulty, working on their execution. Toe points, small things.”

Looks like Cayman Synchronite has an increase of flutter kicks and figures in its future.

