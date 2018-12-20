Taste of Cayman 2019: NCVO named as charity partner

Preparations are underway for the 2019 edition of the food and drink festival Taste of Cayman.

This week organisers named the National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) as its charity partner for the event raffle.

NCVO CEO Miriam Foster said the organisation was thrilled to be selected to receive the funding from the raffle ticket sales.

The goal is to raise $13, 000 and she said the funds will be put to good use.

“We are looking at redoing all the curriculum for the nursery and the pre-school. We are also looking at bringing in some technology into the classrooms cause right now there isn’t any and we just want to make sure that even though we are support low-income families in no way are you receiving a low-income product,” she said.

Taste of Cayman will be held on 26 January on the Greens at Camana Bay.

The grand prize for this year’s raffle is two round-trip tickets to Miami with Cayman Airways, a 2-night hotel stay, and tickets to the South Beach Food and Wine Festival.

To learn more: http://www.tasteofcayman.org/

