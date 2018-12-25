IDG
The gift of giving: Retailer surprises customers by buying groceries

December 24, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

It’s Christmas Eve and it appears everyone is getting into the holiday spirit — including those at Jacques Scott and Nestle, who wanted to do something special this year. 

So they went to local grocery stores and picked up the tab for strangers waiting to pay at the checkout. The only catch? Those lucky customers then were handed a $25 gift card to the grocery store, which they had to give to another stranger in an effort to “pay it forward.” 

“I feel great, I feel great,” said Claire Coulson, who had her groceries paid for. “It was such a nice surprise. It’s a wonderful thing that you’re doing.” 

The organisers spread the giving over a few weekends and several supermarkets. They say they hope to make this an annual tradition. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

