Thief caught on CCTV, leaves a local dive shop counting its losses

A local dive shop is pulling the plug on a youth training programme, this after thieves made off with equipment needed to run the programme.

The thief was caught on CCTV riding away with GoPro’s resources. GoPro dive instructor Lane Peter said the equipment is clearly branded.

“It starts off with him coming down with some bolt cutters and going immediately to our box so this person knew either where the box was and what we had in it. Our weights are painted bright yellow and then GoPro is breaded with a stamp,” said Mr. Peter.

It’s a piece of equipment used for GoPro’s CCMI YELC programme, as well as, the CIFEC dive programme.

Mr. Peter said what the thief stole has left many students heartbroken.

“The day that we found out that all of our weights were gone, we were actually gonna start their rescue course and they were super excited for that and when they found out that unfortunately, we wouldn’t be able to start their course until we’ve either found the weight or bought new weight they were all super disappointed,” said Mr. Peter.

Mr. Peter said since the theft last week (30 November) they have not been able to go out on the water.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to dive because as a small dive operation, we only had about 125 pounds of weights for the kids to used and all of it was stolen. If we are not able to find it, then we have to go about ordering new weights and figure out how we are going to budget because it was about $600 to a $1000 worth of weights stolen from us and it’s coming out of our own pocket,” said Mr. Peter.

He said the thief has not only stolen valuable equipment but that person has also put the diving dreams of many Caymanian students on hold. We reached out to police for details on the incident, they said they are investigating the theft and cannot share any further information.

