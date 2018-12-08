Time for change, Cayman/UK negotiate, talks begin

Cayman’s leaders spent most of Friday (7 December) in discussions with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) officials on constitutional changes.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and Cayman’s legal team sat down with UK government officials to hammer out amendments to the constitution.

The aim is to prevent the UK from legislating for the Cayman Islands.

On Thursday (6 December) night, Premier McLaughlin alluded to the talks as he hosted a Friends of Cayman dinner.

“Like the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands is at a crossroads with our own share of changes and opportunities and challenges. Admittedly we are facing nothing like the UK’s with negotiations and decisions on Brexit,” said Mr. McLaughlin said.

The Premier hosted 200 guests at the dinner including UK ministers, as well as, former Cayman Islands Governors.

Read the Premier’s Office statement on the dinner below:

LONDON – The Premier, Hon Alden McLaughlin and the Cayman delegation in the United Kingdom including Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs Hon. Tara Rivers; Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Hon. Joseph Hew; Attorney General Hon. Sam Bulgin; Leader of the Opposition Ezzard Miller; and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Alva Suckoo gathered with over 200 friends and associates at the Institute of Directors in London for the Annual Premier’s dinner on Thursday.

The event is an opportunity to network and thank business and political partners, associates and friends who have taken an interest in, or have worked with, the Cayman Islands Government in the UK throughout the year. It is also a valuable opportunity for the Premier to update an engaged audience about the current state of affairs in the Cayman Islands and the recent JMC meetings with the UK Government.

“This was the largest networking reception and dinner that we have hosted in London with a turnout of 215 people,” said Premier McLaughlin. “We are delighted to have been able to share Cayman news and update our friends and associates. The dinner also serves as a vital time to thank and keep close ties with political and business partners.”

Also in attendance were Minister for the Overseas Territories, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon; His Excellency the Governor and Mrs. Roper; Former Governors John Owen, Duncan Taylor and Bruce Dinwiddy; Director of the Overseas Territories Directorate of the Foreign Office, and Cayman APPG members Lord Naseby, Sir Graham Brady and others.

Also in attendance were business partners including members of Friends of Cayman and the Nth Degree dining club as well as persons from cultural partnerships, Caymanians living in the UK and Caymanian students studying in the UK who are members of the network Cayman Connection UK (CCUK).

Cayman Islands Representative in the UK, Eric Bush commented, “It was an honour to organise the largest event of its kind for Cayman in the UK and a fitting time to say my regards and farewells to those I have worked so closely with over the last two and a half years. It is extremely important for the Cayman Islands Government in the UK to develop and retain relations with a cross-section of public, private and political partners, and this is our opportunity to harness and foster these relationships.”

