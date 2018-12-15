Top Story: Reporters Roundtable

On Friday’s (14 December) edition of Reporters Roundtable Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Caroline James and Joe Avary discussed this week’s top news-making stories ranging from the push for lower fuel prices in Cayman to Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker facing the heat over his Barkers Beach application.
Reporters Roundtable
December 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
