IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

UFC 231 Preview with TSN’s UFC Content Editor Aaron Bronsteter

December 7, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

UFC Featherweight Champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway (19-3-0) rides a 12-fight win streak into Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Saturday (8 December) for a long awaited title fight versus Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega (14-0) at UFC 231.

Aaron Bronsteter, UFC Content Editor for Toronto’s The Sports Network (TSN), says the controversy surrounding Holloway’s health condition, that jeopardized the duos scheduled fight back in July, was put to rest at Friday’s (7 December) weigh-ins.

“There’s a lot of question marks about Max Holloway, but he’s always made weight,” said Bronsteter. “He will be able to win this fight if he’s the same Max Holloway from the past. Nothing leads me to believe otherwise. Until we see a diminished product, consider him to be the same Max Holloway.”

Bronsteter adds the style difference between the two fighters is intriguing. Holloway, winning 47% of bouts by knockout, and Ortega, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with 50% of his wins by submission.

“Usually, Max Holloway doesn’t go to the ground. If he keeps it on the feet, he can win inside the distance. He wears you down, he puts volume on you, until you just can’t take it anymore. Brian Ortega, if you make one single mistake, he will take you out, and you’ll be done.”

View Aaron’s content here.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: