UK funds released for new chopper

December 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The UK has released its 25 percent contribution towards Cayman’s purchase of its new helicopter.
The chopper is projected to cost about $11 million.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin revealed this on Monday (17 December) in the Legislative Assembly as he responded to questions from East End MLA Arden McLean about the impending purchase.

He said the UK has also agreed to contribute 25 percent of the operational and maintenance costs for chopper over a 5-year period.

“It’s our aircraft, it is not theirs and this arrangement is, we are going at their request. It is not as if we asked them for the money for it, but they think given what we have been able to do in recent times — particularly last year during the hurricanes and the aftermath of the hurricanes in the region — that we’ve got the ability to help out brothers and sisters in the territories,” Premier McLaughlin said.

Mr. McLaughlin said the funding was being provided in exchange for Cayman agreeing to be a regional helicopter hub for disaster relief.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

