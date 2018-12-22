IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
News

UPDATED: Man wanted for firearm offenses turns himself in

December 22, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A man wanted by police for firearm offenses turned himself into authorities Saturday (22 December), according to police.

Police Saturday morning (22 December) appealed for the public’s help in locating 28-year old Thorston Alvey Smith. He was wanted for firearm-related offenses.

Mr. Smith was arrested for firearm-related offenses and remains in custody at the police detention centre.

Police earlier in the day had been conducting searches of a residence on Palm Dale Avenue, in George Town, and the surrounding area, according to an RCIPS press release. The police helicopter had been deployed to the area.

Mr. Smith is of brown complexion, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, and weighing about 170 pounds.

The police were requesting public assistance in locating Mr. Smith.  If he is seen, police said he should not be approached, and 9-1-1 should be called immediately.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or at online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/submit-tip/ to remain anonymous.

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
AI – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: