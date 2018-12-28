IDG
Visiting kite surfer dies after colliding with building in East End

December 28, 2018
Joe Avary
The RCIPS confirmed a visitor to Grand Cayman passed away Thursday (27 December) as a result of a kite surfing accident in East End.

Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to a location off Austin Connolly Drive, following reports to the 9-1-1 Communications Centre that a kite surfer was swept away by the wind, which caused him to collide into a building. The kite surfer, identified by police as 63-year-old Thomas Downer of the United States, sustained critical injuries to his body.

EMS transported the man to the hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

