Visiting musician eyes way to give back

A popular South African musician and member of the Crimson House band has come to the Cayman Islands spreading the love.

Riaan Smit was recently at the National Council of Voluntary Organisations preschool sharing with the children some of his talents. Mr. Smit says he plans to donate some of the income from his music career to the ones who need it most.

“Five percent of everything that’s coming into the place via the food and the sales — everything from that side will go directly towards NCVO to pretty much give something back,” Mr. Smit said. “Because as a musician, I love playing and I love that every single thing that I do can actually have a bit more of an impact than if I just play for myself. And the people there — at least we know when we are singing songs and dancing its going to something good.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

