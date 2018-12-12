What’s it like to lose a half-billion dollars in a day? Ask Dart.

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to lose a half-billion dollars in a single day?

Reclusive Cayman Islands billionaire Kenneth Dart knows the feeling – it happened to him one year ago today.

According to the Bloomberg billionaire’s index, Ken Dart was sitting pretty with a net worth of $5.49 billion dollars on December 12th, 2017. The following day, he was worth just $4.97 billion.

The downward trend continued for Mr. Dart in 2018.

Bloomberg said the man known locally for his vast portfolio of real estate holdings and development projects is currently the 348th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $4.68 billion.

A Dart spokesperson told Cayman 27 they do not comment on Mr. Dart’s net worth or the value of his investments.

