News

With feedback deadline approaching, Save Barker’s Beach to hold public meeting

December 10, 2018
Joe Avary
The deadline is looming for feedback on a controversial coastal works application in the Barker’s area that includes the removal of four acres of seagrass.

The grassroots group Save Barker’s Beach is hosting a second public meeting in advance of the December 14th deadline for written objections.

Save Barker’s Beach said on its social media page that the applicant, Calico Jack’s owner Hendell Whittaker, is expected to be in attendance.

The meeting is set to take place at John Gray Memorial Hall, near the 4-way stop in West Bay Tuesday night (11 December) at 7 PM.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

