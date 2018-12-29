IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
News

Woman in court after machete attack

December 28, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 57-year-old woman appears in court Friday (28 December) after police say she attacked a man with a machete and fled the scene.

Brenda Esmond faces charges of assault inflicting grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.
It follows an incident around 2:15 a.m. Thursday (27 December morning).

Authorities say Ms. Esmond attacked a man known to her at a residence on Meadow Avenue in West Bay.

She’s accused of attacking him with a machete, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries to his hand and face.

She fled the scene but was found several hours later.

She’s been bailed until 10 January under the conditions that she stay away from the residence and victim and reside at a certain address.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Christmas
Eclipze – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: