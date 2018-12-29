Year In Review: Court cases

2018 had its fair share of court stories that caught the public’s attention.

In January, civil servant Trisha Jackson made her initial court appearance. Ms. Jackson was arrested in 2017 accused of stealing funds and using government money for fraudulent purchases. Also in January, five men appeared in connection with a vessel discovered in Cayman’s waters with 692 pounds of ganja.

In February, disgraced former Health Services Board Chairman Canover Watson was ordered to pay nearly $1 million for his role in the HSA Care Pay scheme or face more jail time.

Taxi driver Roy Clivey Tamasa made his initial court appearance on 5 February for causing death by reckeless driving and causing death by dangerous driving, after a taxi he was driving a taxi that hit and killed a Jamaican doctor at Owen Roberts International Airport. The matter remains before the courts.

In March, former UCCI lecturer Dr. Pierre Michel Pavlov appeared in court on 12 counts of possession of indecent photograph of a child and child pornography charges.

James and Andrei challenger both pleaded not guilty to charges of cruelty to an animal, after an incident last year where a pregnant dog was allegedly set on fire.

19-year-old Waylon Rivers appeared in court, charged with murder after police said he stabbed his father to death in North Side.

Brianna Watler pleads guilty to manslaughter and murder after stabbing her boyfriend to death. She was sentenced to 4 and a half years in jail.

After a two and half week trial in August, William Ian Rivers was found guilty of killing Mark Hubba Seymour outside a West Bay restaurant.

William Glasgow appeared in court on attempted murder after police said he chopped his wife in Tropical Gardens.

Kevin Edwards appeared in court in September charged with rape after police said he approached a woman known to him, drove her to a separate location and raped her.

Ending the year Travis Webb appeared court on charges of attempted murder and cruelty to a child after police received reports he buried a child alive.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

