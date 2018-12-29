Year in Review: July – August

Continuing with our year in review coverage, we take a look back at July and August, examining the biggest stories of the summer season.

32-year-old West Bay man Tommy Ebanks was charged with arson at the beginning of July, following a house fire on Northwest Point Road that left nearly a dozen people homeless.

Then, a West Bay drug ring was busted by the RCIPS, which netted $220,000 in cash and an undisclosed sum of ganja and cocaine. Three West Bay residents were arrested.

Richard Simms took over the Department of Environmental Health in an acting capacity in mid-July, but the Department still refused to confirm what had happened to previous director Roydell Carter.

A dog was shot and killed in West Bay and police launched an investigation into the incident on Powell Smith Road.

July wrapped up with the Immigration Department kicking off a one month amnesty from prosecution for offences like overstaying and working for employers not named in work permits.

August saw positive economic indicators: a 2.9% estimated GDP growth, a record surplus and falling debt.

Religious leaders were then left reeling after police recorded an increase in church burglaries. A total of eight were burgled over a two-month period.

As a new school term approached, the Education Ministry launched a new national dress code policy… to mixed reaction from pupils and educators.

Assistant Chief Immigration officer Garfield “Gary” Wong was then found guilty of careless driving and leaving the scene, related to a 2013 car crash.

And August wrapped up with a birthday drama. Celebrations aboard a helicopter were aborted as the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing. No-one was injured.

