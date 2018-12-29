IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Business Crime News Politics

Year in Review: September – October

December 28, 2018
Add Comment
Caroline James
2 Min Read

To autumn and a look back at the major events that took place in September and October.

The start of September brought the murder trial of William Ian Rivers, who was accused of killing Mark Seymour last January outside a West Bay restaurant. He was found guilty of murder.

It was “Brac to school” for the Legislative Assembly who reconvened for the first meeting of the 2018/2019 session on Cayman Brac.

Disappointment for Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, whose Private Member Motion to bring about a referendum on the proposed cruise berthing facility did fuel debate into the small hours, but ultimately failed.

Opposition lawmakers then walked out of a Legislative Assembly sitting when Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo was suspended for a day after he declined to apologise for comments many believed were directed at Speaker McKeeva Bush.

The Public Works Department faced a Finance Ministry investigation after legislators uncovered an unauthorised bank account.

And Sol Petroleum was fined more than a quarter of a million dollars for its role in last year’s fuel tank fire at Jackson Point Terminal.

The cruise berthing debate reached a new level of intensity after a marathon five-and-a-half hour public meeting was held at the end of September.

Multiple failures across departments and the Ministry – those were some of the findings released at the start of October after a nearly year-long investigation into overtime pay at the Department of Environmental Health.

And a Northward prisoner received treatment for smoke inhalation after starting a fire in his prison cell. The fire was quickly extinguished by prison staff.

New legislation kicked in mid-way through October allowing the RCIPS to issue adult cautions for certain kinds of minor offences, with the aim of reducing the strain on the courts.

And October wrapped up with the appointment of a new Governor. British diplomat Martyn Keith Roper was sworn in to his new post at the LA, where he addressed some of the thorny issues facing him in his new role.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Clean Gas – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
AI – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: