$1-$2M to be spent on building 10 Government buildings in the Brac

Acting Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says Government has budgeted between $1 to $2 million to build ten new buildings on Cayman Brac this year.

Mr. Kirkconnell said the aim is to boost employment on the Brac, but he adds eventually some civil service staff from Grand Cayman will be relocated to fill posts when the buildings are open.

“The work programme in Cayman Brac has new buildings this year and they’re in the government compound in the Stake Bay area and they’re also in sports complex. So 10 is the total number of buildings that we are looking to be brought out. So we are looking for more square footage for locating government back-office jobs in the Brac,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

Construction is expected to start in the coming weeks.

