1 year later: Still no sign of WB missing men

It’s been one year since 57-year-old James Orville Ebanks and 40-year-old Edward Hendrick Hydes went missing.

The men, both from West Bay, went missing on separate occasions, but around the same time.

Those who know the men said they are still holding on to hope that they will be found.

Mr. Ebanks was last seen at his home on Marl Crest Road, West Bay 30 December, 2017. He was reported missing in January 2018.

West Bay resident Brent Hydes said he is still holding out hope for his longtime friend James Orville Ebanks, but he shared the reality is also setting in.

“I’ve known James for many years we pretty much grew up together, but if I’m honest with you I think we’ve lost another brilliant Caymanian,” said Mr. Hydes.

Mr. Hyde’s relative Edward Hendrick Hydes also went missing around the same time as Mr. Ebanks, it was the second time Edward disappeared. He went missing together with Chadwick Bodden in July 2017. Edward was later found off the Coast of Mexico. Edward said then that Mr. Bodden did not survive.

“The message that I have for those guys if they are alive, they should try and reach out to their family cause I know their family personally and they are hurting,” said Mr. Hydes.

Police said both cases remain open and they are still appealing for any information that could help locate the men.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

