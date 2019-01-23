IDG
23 recruits begin their training to join the RCIPS

January 22, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Fourteen young Caymanians began their training this week to join the ranks of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS.)

They were among 23 new recruits sworn in at a ceremony on Monday (21 January.) The class of 15 men and 8 women took their oath before the RCIPS senior command team. Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne welcomed the new class of recruits.

 

“I am encouraged by the backgrounds and impressive experience in this recruit class, which is nearly three times larger than our class last year,” said Commissioner Byrne.

The RCIPS said it is planning a second recruitment class this May.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

