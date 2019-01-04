47 drink-driving arrests over 2018 holiday season

Four DUIs in the early hours of 1 January… not a great start to the New Year for those involved.

That was just one of the latest statistics shared by the RCIPS on Thursday (3 January) following their holiday crackdown.

The RCIPs mounted an intensified campaign over the holiday period to disrupt drink-drivers.

While there were only four people arrested for driving under the influence during the New Year festivities, one of those recorded a breathalyser reading of over twice the legal limit.

While three people were apprehended after preemptive traffic stops, the other arrest followed a single-vehicle collision.

There were a total of 47 arrests made for DUIs over the entire holiday season. In context, that was down on last year, which saw 55 arrests made.

Those numbers should be encouraging for the RCIPs who were, again, promoting services in connection with the National Drug Council. This year marking the 18th annual Designated Driver and Purple Ribbon Bus campaign.

And according to the NDC, over 1,400 people made use of the service in Grand Cayman, while several others took advantage on the Brac.

However, there were also other traffic-related incidents over the holiday period, notably 32 collisions reported across three days between Christmas Eve and 27 December.

