47 drink-driving arrests over 2018 holiday season

January 3, 2019
Caroline James
2 Min Read

Four DUIs in the early hours of 1 January… not a great start to the New Year for those involved.

That was just one of the latest statistics shared by the RCIPS on Thursday (3 January) following their holiday crackdown.

The RCIPs mounted an intensified campaign over the holiday period to disrupt drink-drivers.

While there were only four people arrested for driving under the influence during the New Year festivities, one of those recorded a breathalyser reading of over twice the legal limit.

While three people were apprehended after preemptive traffic stops, the other arrest followed a single-vehicle collision.

There were a total of 47 arrests made for DUIs over the entire holiday season. In context, that was down on last year, which saw 55 arrests made.

Those numbers should be encouraging for the RCIPs who were, again, promoting services in connection with the National Drug Council. This year marking the 18th annual Designated Driver and Purple Ribbon Bus campaign.

And according to the NDC, over 1,400 people made use of the service in Grand Cayman, while several others took advantage on the Brac.

However, there were also other traffic-related incidents over the holiday period, notably 32 collisions reported across three days between Christmas Eve and 27 December.

Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

