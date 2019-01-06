IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Crime Environment News

6 DUI arrests made within 4 days

January 15, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Police have arrested 6 people for drunk driving within the last 4 days, four of whom had blood alcohol content twice the legal limit.

They were also arrested for other traffic violations.

Police said on Sunday (13 January) they arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrest followed a collision on West Bay Road involving a BMW and Honda Civic.

The woman driving the Honda was taken into custody and later bailed.

“We are alarmed at the level of inebriation of some of the drivers arrested this weekend, which makes a collision almost inevitable. We are just thankful that we were able to stop some of these drivers when we did, and that there were no serious injuries. However, we cannot continue on this present path. Remember, the life you save may be your own,” said RCIPS Inspector Ian Yearwood, following the weekend arrests.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: