6 DUI arrests made within 4 days

Police have arrested 6 people for drunk driving within the last 4 days, four of whom had blood alcohol content twice the legal limit.

They were also arrested for other traffic violations.

Police said on Sunday (13 January) they arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrest followed a collision on West Bay Road involving a BMW and Honda Civic.

The woman driving the Honda was taken into custody and later bailed.

“We are alarmed at the level of inebriation of some of the drivers arrested this weekend, which makes a collision almost inevitable. We are just thankful that we were able to stop some of these drivers when we did, and that there were no serious injuries. However, we cannot continue on this present path. Remember, the life you save may be your own,” said RCIPS Inspector Ian Yearwood, following the weekend arrests.

