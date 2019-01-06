IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Environment News Politics

6 new affordable homes coming to East End

January 18, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Government turned the sod for the construction of six new affordable homes in East End on Thursday (17 January) morning.

Government officials and the team at the National Housing Development Trust gathered at the John McLean drive site for the ceremony to begin construction of the homes.

One affordable homeowner welcomed the initiative in the Eastern district.

“Very helpful and very affordable with me working in the hotel industry with a low-income. It’s very good its very affordable around here in East End it’s very quiet and nice. We don’t have to worry about anyone breaking into the homes are anything,” said Ms. Nickesha Pearson.

Housing Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the East End project is budgeted at $800,000 and should start immediately.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: