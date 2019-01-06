6 new affordable homes coming to East End

Government turned the sod for the construction of six new affordable homes in East End on Thursday (17 January) morning.

Government officials and the team at the National Housing Development Trust gathered at the John McLean drive site for the ceremony to begin construction of the homes.

One affordable homeowner welcomed the initiative in the Eastern district.

“Very helpful and very affordable with me working in the hotel industry with a low-income. It’s very good its very affordable around here in East End it’s very quiet and nice. We don’t have to worry about anyone breaking into the homes are anything,” said Ms. Nickesha Pearson.

Housing Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the East End project is budgeted at $800,000 and should start immediately.

