IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Crime News

63-year-old Canadian visitor dies in water-related incident

January 30, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 63-year-old Canadian man died in a water-related incident on Wednesday (30 January.)
Police said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon along Cemetery Beach in West Bay.
According to the RCIPS, the man was in the water snorkeling when he experienced difficulties.
He was assisted to shore by another person. Upon reaching the shore the man collapsed.
Police said firemen performed CPR on the man until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The man was then transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
This is the fourth water-related death for the year.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: