63-year-old Canadian visitor dies in water-related incident

A 63-year-old Canadian man died in a water-related incident on Wednesday (30 January.)

Police said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon along Cemetery Beach in West Bay.

According to the RCIPS, the man was in the water snorkeling when he experienced difficulties.

He was assisted to shore by another person. Upon reaching the shore the man collapsed.

Police said firemen performed CPR on the man until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The man was then transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is the fourth water-related death for the year.

