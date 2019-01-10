Absconded teen triggers police activity in Crystal Harbour

Police said their increased presence in the Crystal Harbour area on Tuesday (8 January) night was connected to the search for a teenager who absconded off the Esterley Tibbetts highway.

Cayman 27 was alerted to the increased activity.

We reached out to the RCIPS and they said shortly after 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a teenager who had absconded.

The police chopper was deployed to the area and a search was conducted. The teenager was later located.

No further details on the matter were provided by police.

