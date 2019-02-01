IDG
After viral video: PTU suspends 2 bus drivers

January 31, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The Public Transport Unit (PTU) has suspended two bus drivers following a social media video involving two tour buses racing on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

In the video, it appears one bus veered into the cyclist lane in an attempt to overtake the other. Owner of Webster Tours Dr. Kenrick Webster said that could have been dangerous had a cyclist had been in the lane at the time.

Dr. Webster said he also believes the PTU should consider looking further into who is allowed to operate public transport.

“That video was very disturbing to me. I would say to each and everyone its time we have better drivers on the road to ensure that our customers are taken care of,” said Dr. Webster.

The PTU told Cayman 27, the matter continues to be investigated before further steps are taken.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

