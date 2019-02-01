After viral video: PTU suspends 2 bus drivers

The Public Transport Unit (PTU) has suspended two bus drivers following a social media video involving two tour buses racing on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

In the video, it appears one bus veered into the cyclist lane in an attempt to overtake the other. Owner of Webster Tours Dr. Kenrick Webster said that could have been dangerous had a cyclist had been in the lane at the time.

Dr. Webster said he also believes the PTU should consider looking further into who is allowed to operate public transport.

“That video was very disturbing to me. I would say to each and everyone its time we have better drivers on the road to ensure that our customers are taken care of,” said Dr. Webster.

The PTU told Cayman 27, the matter continues to be investigated before further steps are taken.

