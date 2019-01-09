Almost 8 road accidents per day in 2018

There were more than 2,800 collisions on Cayman’s roads last year and eight of them were fatal.

The man responsible for Cayman’s road safety said on Monday (7 January) that he has a plan to improve those numbers.

Traffic and Road Police Unit Chief, Inspector Ian Yearwood said almost 8 incidents per day was too many.

While the RCIPS could not be specific about the exact number of accidents occurring on roundabouts, a spate of collisions of that ilk have taken place over recent months.

It is with that in mind, that the man charged with keeping the roads safe said roundabout safety would be one of their priorities going forward.

“Something we would look at as simple as use of roundabouts… in some jurisdictions, roundabouts don’t exist,” Mr. Yearwood set out, explaining that, as Cayman’s roads get more clogged, the multi-cultural make-up here can cause problems when it comes to road usage, given drivers’ varying experience.

“When we look at the Cayman Islands, we’ve got about 124 varying nationalities here, so it’s fair to say that the driving culture varies tremendously as it relates to persons driving here. The way and the culture of driving in one country is totally different than in another countries,” the Inspector explained.

To pick just a few incidents near the Cayman 27 studio, shortly before Christmas, there was a school bus crash on the Camana Bay roundabout. The summer previous to that, there were two incidents on the same roundabout on the same day, where a jeep was flipped but no-one was seriously injured.

For Inspector Yearwood, the time has come for a new tactic to treat the issue.

“We’re going into more partnerships like the Purple Ribbon,” he stated, adding: “we’re even going to venture into use of roundabouts. We’re going to attempt a short PSA on use of roundabouts especially here. Those are the things we’re looking at in 2019 to getting out, pushing out to the general public.”

Inspector Yearwood said they would also be considering posting signs at the approach to roundabouts illustrating which lane drivers should be in.

The full DVDL guidance on the correct way to use a roundabout can be found here.

