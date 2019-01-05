Ambulance involved in rush hour crash

A rush hour collision, involving an ambulance en route to an emergency, sent two to hospital early on Friday (4 January) morning.

Police said they responded to a three-vehicle crash that included an ambulance with lights and siren on.

In a statement, the RCIPS said the ambulance was responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred.

Two people involved in the accident were transported to hospital. Their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police confirmed no patients were in the ambulance at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 and speak with PC Matthew Thomas.

