Another record catch: ‘Who’s Ya Daddy’ reels in record 186.4 lb Tuna

There’s something in Cayman’s waters.

On Saturday (5 January) ‘Who’s Ya Daddy’ captain Nicholas Powery alongside angler Nicholas Roberts and gaffer Stephen Ebanks were the latest trio to go head-to-head with a recent run of mammoth Yellowfin Tuna.

“We went to Sixty Mile Bank, from earlier morning,” said Powery. “We ended up with about four tunas by noon. Around one o’clock, we hooked a big fish, fought it for an hour, but we lost that one.”

Persistence, however, paid off. Just minutes later, the crew hooked what would be the biggest fish of their angling career: a 186.4 lb Yellowfin Tuna on 30 lb test.

The man behind the rod, Nicholas Roberts, said what followed next was ‘breathtaking’. A draining three-plus hour fight that pushed him to his limits.

“To be strapped into the black magic for three hours and better was a long time,” said Roberts. “You just had to take your time, tire the fish out, and eventually we got it. I was very tired.”

Powery added even towards the end, the record catch was no sure thing.

“For the last half hour, he kept us by the boat, circling round-and-round, but we took our time and got the catch,” said Powery. “There was some anxiety when we got the fish by the boat. Stephen went to gaff him, we couldn’t get him in.”

The 186.4 lb catch smashed the 30 lb test record of 146.10 lbs set by Peter Simons in 1987. The whopping tuna is the third big Yellowfin caught in Cayman’s water in the last three months. In December, ‘Happy Days’ reeled in a record 211.4 lb tuna on 80 lb test. Cayman Islands Angling Club president Frank Thompson says fisherman have reaped the benefits of a good season.

“This year, we’ve had a great run of Yellowfin,” said Thompson. “Dolphin as well have been sticking around throughout the year, surprisingly. The Wahoo are starting to come in good now too.”

With tournament season set to kick off February 2nd, anglers across Cayman are rubbing their hands in anticipation of reeling in big fish, for even bigger money.

“Everyone is changing their gear, and getting things in order,” said Powery. “It’s a big kick off for the tournament season everyone is looking forward to that.”

As for the ‘Who’s Ya Daddy’ captain, Powery says the fish will forever be his greatest accomplishment after a lifetime of competing in a sport he loves.

“The fish of a lifetime,” says Powery. “The best ever.”

