Athletics: Barnes hopes for sophomore surge with Roadrunners

University of Texas-San Antonio Lacee Barnes is looking to build on an impressive freshman year in the NCAA.

Barnes, 19, opened the 2018 season in January by breaking her own national shot put record. She followed that up by breaking her own discus record twice in a calendar year. The second, earning her a CARIFTA gold medal in her competition finale.

“Definitely one of the best decisions I’ve ever made ,” said Barnes. “I don’t regret going to UTSA at all. I love the environment, I love my coach and I know he is going to do great things for me.”

A successful freshman season by many standards, Barnes says she was disappointed by her performance at the 2018 Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships where she placed sixth in discus and tenth in shot put respectively.

“I think (the season) went pretty decent,” said Barnes. “I think in the championship meets I got pretty nervous, but I am excited for the sophomore season.”

UTSA Assistant head coach Kareem Streete-Thompson says shes exceeded expectations.

“In her second year at UTSA, she’s already a team captain,” said Streete-Thompson. “She’s already proven to be a great ambassador for our programme. She went through growing pains just like every other freshman, we are looking forward to a very exciting 2019 for Lacee.”

The UTSA Roadrunners kick off their collegiate outdoor track and field season next Friday (11 January) at the Ted Nelson Invitational at College Station, Texas A & M.

Note: The meet will also feature freshman phenom, Caymanian Jamal Walton who enrolled with Texas A & M this past year.

