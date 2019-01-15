Athletics: Barnes places 8th, Walton inactive at Ted Nelson Invitational

University of Texas San Antonio sophomore Lacee Barnes landed a top-ten finish, while Texas A & M freshman Jamal Walton was inactive for the 2019 Ted Nelson Invitational 11-12 January at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium at College Station.

Barnes, 19, finished eighth overall in Women’s Shot Put with a distance of 12.92 metres.

One year ago, Barnes broke her own national shot put record throwing a personal best of 14.20 metres. She says she was happy with her performance.

“I believe considering the change in technique, I’m off to a good start for my 2019 season,” said Barnes. “I’m excited for what my future holds in the upcoming season.”

Walton, 20, did not compete at the event. Cayman 27 spoke with a member of the Texas A & M staff who said ‘there was no particular reason’ for his absence at the meet.

The freshman last competed unattached in the Men’s 4×400-metre relay at the Reveille Invitational 8 December.

