Athletics: Brown sets two Milligan records in college debut

‘The Rocket’ has officially taken flight.

Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown broke two school records Friday (11 January) in his athletics track and field debut at the East Tennessee State University Track & Field Invitational.

Running in Heat One of the Men’s 60m hurdles preliminaries, the 18-year old blazed to a personal best of 7.93 seconds to top the field of 19 sprinters. The mark qualifies Brown for Saturday’s finals.

“I didn’t get the best start, but I cleared the first two hurdles clean,” said Brown. “Pushing the third hurdle, I stumbled a bit but I got back in my rhythm on my fourth and fifth, and ran through the line as quick as possible. I was happy with my time and to set a school record. I am going into the finals focused, get a quick start and finish strong.”

Later in the day, Brown set his second school record and personal best with a time of 6.96 seconds in the 60-meter dash, good for sixth overall among 62 sprinters, and a second finals appearance.

This is Brown’s first year competing with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school. The Clifton Hunter High School graduate redshirted 2018 while competing unattached.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

