Sports

Athletics: Columbia sophomore Dyer aims high in first indoor season

January 21, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

With his first indoor collegiate track and field season on the horizon, 19-year old Columbia University sophomore Dominic Dyer is setting the bar high after a freshman year that included a battle with mononucleosis.

“It took a lot longer than I expected to recover,” said Dyer. “I thought I’d be back for outdoor season, it took almost all summer to be back to full strength.”

After placing a team best 28th overall in the men’s outdoor cross country 10k finals (33:42.0) at the 2018 NCAA North East Regional Championships, the former Cayman Prep standout says he’s looking to keep the momentum going come January.

” My focus is going to be on the 10k this season. My big goal that my coach and I set is to break 30:30 in the 10k,” said Dyer. “It’s a lofty goal, but we will try and aim for it.”

After the CARIFTA medalist was held out of the 2018 indoor season due to mono, Dyer says the biggest adjustment has been pushing himself to a new stamina threshold.

“The mileage you need to succeed.  Coming from Cayman, I ran like 55-60 miles a week maybe,” said Dyer. “Now I am seeing guys running 90-95 miles a week like I have to do. It’s a shift in your mindset. You think an hour is a long run, to me that’s now a recovery run. A two-hour run is a long run now.”

Having never raced the 10k on an indoor track, Dyer says he’s ready to take a leap in his athletics career once again.

“Be willing and open to let that transition take place.”

(Photo: Columbia University)

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

