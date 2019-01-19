Athletics: Government working to complete track in three weeks

After many in the athletics community voiced concerns over delays in the installation of a new track at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex ahead of the 48th CARIFTA Games, Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin said Friday (18 January) they’re accelerating construction plans after falling six weeks behind.

With construction currently six weeks behind, Anglin says a number of factors contributed to the delays.

“From our side, we wanted to get started immediately after new years,” said Anglin. “As we started to build out, the scope of work continued to increase which also went beyond current funding that was available. You had to go to cabinet members who graciously approved.”

Once the finances were in order, however, Anglin says timelines grew longer.

“Things got cleared through customs a little bit later than we expected,” said Anglin. “When things are shipping things, coming near December, everything is trying to ship things, and it causes congestion and delays.”

Now that materials have arrived, Anglin says government, along with contractors, are moving forward with construction in fleeting fashion.

“We are pretty much going to double our labour force,” said Anglin. “At this point in time, everything is on the table. If that means we have to work extra hours, we work extra hours. If that means we work through the night, we work through the night.”

The newly developed contingency plan also includes completing the surface at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex first, and the warm up track second surround the netball courts second. Anglin says he hopes of cutting the six-week timeline in half.

“If we don’t have any unforeseen delays no string of bad weather, we could actually hammer this out in terms of this track.”

With a new scoreboard to follow, the race to full completion will be a photo finish.

“It’s going to be tight,” said Anglin. “My hope is within six weeks.”

