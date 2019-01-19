IDG
Athletics: Government working to complete track in three weeks

January 19, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

After many in the athletics community voiced concerns over delays in the installation of a new track at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex ahead of the 48th CARIFTA Games, Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin said Friday (18 January) they’re accelerating construction plans after falling six weeks behind.

With construction currently six weeks behind, Anglin says a number of factors contributed to the delays.

“From our side, we wanted to get started immediately after new years,” said Anglin. “As we started to build out, the scope of work continued to increase which also went beyond current funding that was available. You had to go to cabinet members who graciously approved.”

Once the finances were in order, however, Anglin says timelines grew longer.

“Things got cleared through customs a little bit later than we expected,” said Anglin. “When things are shipping things, coming near December, everything is trying to ship things, and it causes congestion and delays.”

Now that materials have arrived, Anglin says government, along with contractors, are moving forward with construction in fleeting fashion.

“We are pretty much going to double our labour force,” said Anglin. “At this point in time, everything is on the table. If that means we have to work extra hours, we work extra hours. If that means we work through the night, we work through the night.”

The newly developed contingency plan also includes completing the surface at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex first, and the warm up track second surround the netball courts second. Anglin says he hopes of cutting the six-week timeline in half.

“If we don’t have any unforeseen delays no string of bad weather, we could actually hammer this out in terms of this track.”

With a new scoreboard to follow, the race to full completion will be a photo finish.

“It’s going to be tight,” said Anglin. “My hope is within six weeks.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

