Athletics to hold first meet of year, Truman Bodden construction to start Monday

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) will hold it’s first meet of the 2019 season, while the Department of Sports waits patiently for contractors tasks with upgrading local facilities to arrive.

After track renovations to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex fell behind schedule, Cayman 27 can confirm the Athletics Association will hold a meet Saturday (25 January) starting at 9:00 a.m.

Cayman 27 spoke with Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin who said the contractors “would be arriving Sunday night” and thus “construction would begin Monday (28 January).”

This will be the first opportunity for local track and field athletes to meet CARIFTA times ahead of the 48th staging of the games held 20-22 April in Cayman. Upgrades to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which are scheduled to take six weeks in order to complete, have fractured CIAA’s local meet schedule.

Government told Cayman 27 it now hopes to complete the work in a fast-tracked three-week schedule in order to lessen the disruption to tthe track’s availability and local meet schedule.

View Cayman’s CARIFTA qualifying times below:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

