IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Athletics to hold first meet of year, Truman Bodden construction to start Monday

January 25, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) will hold it’s first meet of the 2019 season, while the Department of Sports waits patiently for contractors tasks with upgrading local facilities to arrive.

After track renovations to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex fell behind schedule, Cayman 27 can confirm the Athletics Association will hold a meet Saturday (25 January) starting at 9:00 a.m.

Cayman 27 spoke with Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin who said the contractors “would be arriving Sunday night” and thus “construction would begin Monday (28 January).”

This will be the first opportunity for local track and field athletes to meet CARIFTA times ahead of the 48th staging of the games held 20-22 April in Cayman. Upgrades to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which are scheduled to take six weeks in order to complete, have fractured CIAA’s local meet schedule.

Government told Cayman 27 it now hopes to complete the work in a fast-tracked three-week schedule in order to lessen the disruption to tthe track’s availability and local meet schedule.

View Cayman’s CARIFTA qualifying times below:

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: