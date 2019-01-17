ATVs joining the RCIPS fleet

Information that police have purchased a new tool, ATVs, which they believe will help them in the fight against crime. They have declined to share the cost and the number of ATVs being added to the RCIPS fleet but they did share the model being bought, an Eco Charger Eliminator 4wd.

A quick Google search on the model puts the price tag at around £10,000 each plus Value-Added Tax.

Police said the new four wheelers will provide immediate interaction with the community, as well as, better access to public areas.

It’s the first time the off-road vehicles will be added to police crime-fighting arsenal. RCIPS K9 instructor Keiron Davis said the ATVs are built work on all kinds of terrain and will be very useful here.

“They will be operated by (neighbourhood) officers and K9 officers. We are more accessible to the public. We will be able to patrol the beach on them. They are 4-wheel drive and they go up to 30 miles per hour and will be marked as a police vehicle,” said Mr. Davis.

Head Superintendent of the K9 unit Brad Ebanks said the ATVs won’t contribute to pollution.

“Very important, they are electric so they are very environmentally friendly, very environmentally safe and very quiet,” said Mr. Ebanks.

As for the RCIPS’s four-legged teammates, Mr. Davis said they’ll have a seat on the ATVs which will also be equipped to beat the heat for the animals.

“The ATVs are eventually gonna have a dog cage stuck on the back, they will also have a fan for the dogs and because of the crate that they will be in. They also have this weather insolation which helps keep the dogs cool,” said Mr. Davis.

