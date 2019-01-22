IDG
Basketball: Asian Retail wins fourth straight Filipino League title

January 21, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Jerome Lapena took Finals Most Valuable Player honours while Ed Pellot-Rosa won Team MVP as Asian Retail defeated Latin Taste 85-80 Sunday (20 January) in the third and deciding game for the 2019 Filipino Basketball League title at the Arts & Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.

“It was a compete, hard fought game,” said Pellot-Rosa. “In the fourth quarter, we switched to man-to-man and made some key adjustments. We made a run and came away with the victory.”

After leading by as many as 10 points for the first three quarters, Latin Taste’s Davion Cotterell said his team were helpless against Asian Retail’s fourth quarter push.

“Our guys just started giving up towards the end,” said Cotterell. “The refs were against us, they stopped calling the calls.”

This was Asian Retail’s fourth straight Filipino Basketball League title.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

