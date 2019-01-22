Basketball: Asian Retail wins fourth straight Filipino League title

Jerome Lapena took Finals Most Valuable Player honours while Ed Pellot-Rosa won Team MVP as Asian Retail defeated Latin Taste 85-80 Sunday (20 January) in the third and deciding game for the 2019 Filipino Basketball League title at the Arts & Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.

“It was a compete, hard fought game,” said Pellot-Rosa. “In the fourth quarter, we switched to man-to-man and made some key adjustments. We made a run and came away with the victory.”

After leading by as many as 10 points for the first three quarters, Latin Taste’s Davion Cotterell said his team were helpless against Asian Retail’s fourth quarter push.

“Our guys just started giving up towards the end,” said Cotterell. “The refs were against us, they stopped calling the calls.”

This was Asian Retail’s fourth straight Filipino Basketball League title.

